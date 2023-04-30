Binghamton softball completes sweep of Maine and extends winning streak to nine games

ORONO, M.E. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team beat Maine 5-3 on the road on Sunday to complete a weekend sweep.

With the win, the Bearcats have swept three straight conference series and pushed their America East winning streak to 10 games.

Binghamton trailed early in this one after Kelby Drews drove in a run to put Maine up 1-0 in the first inning.

The Bearcats then tied it up in the second after a Laney Harbaugh RBI single. In the next inning, Binghamton took the lead as Alli Richmond drove in two runs with a double to make it 3-1. Then, Brianna Santos drove in a run in the fourth and Binghamton scored off an error in the fifth to make it 5-1.

Maine scored twice in the fifth but could not complete the comeback.

Binghamton has now secured a top-two seed in the conference playoffs and a first round bye.

The Bearcats will begin their final series of the regular season this Friday as they travel to Albany at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader.

