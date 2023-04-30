Unsettled weather remains

**FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT. **

Tonight: Rain continues. Will be heavy at times. Additional 1-2″. Low: 35-42.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 44-52.

Monday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 34-41.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Cool. High: 48. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Remaining cool with rain showers. High: 50. Low: 39.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 53. Low: 40.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 57. Low: 38.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 61. Low: 42.

Sunday: Sunny skies and seasonable. High: 64. Low: 43.

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy rain will continue as we head into the overnight. Flood watches are posted for the entire viewing area, as heavy rain could cause flash flooding in small creeks, and those in poor drainage areas. River flooding is NOT an issue, with rivers across the region running below normal. Rain will slowly taper as we head towards Monday morning, but not before another 1-2″ fall across the region. It would not be shocking to see locations over 3″ of rain, with higher totals possible. Lows will fall into the low-40s.

The unsettled and cool weather remains for most of the week, with rain showers up until Friday. The good news is that temperatures will begin to slowly warm as we head towards the end of the week. Highs Monday-Wednesday will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Thursday will see highs reach the mid-50s, before Friday sees highs reach the upper-50s. During this time, the pesky upper-level low begins to move eastward, allowing for decreased rain chances.

The upper-level low will move over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday, allowing for high pressure to build in for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will reach the low-to-mid 60s.

