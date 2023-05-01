Celebrating Catherine Corse, a nearly 100-year-old community member

By Julia Laude and Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- On a beautiful day, you’ll likely find Catherine Corse outside on her John Deer tractor.

The Binghamtonian is approaching 100-years-old, but she’s not letting that stop her from living her life to the fullest.

Around the Tiers visited Corse at her home to pick her brain about life in the Southern Tier, her community service and her accomplishments.

