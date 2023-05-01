A cool and gray Storm Track 12 Forecast

When do we warm up?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. .10-.25″ 60% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

With a low spinning from southern Quebec eastward into the central Great Lakes, we’ll have a

prolonged period of cool, cloudy and damp weather. This will be our forecast fro Monday to Friday.

There could be some snowflakes Tuesday night.

High pressure moves in later in the week, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather

for the weekend.

