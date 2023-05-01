Elmira native, retired Astronaut Eileen Collins talks on diverse set of astronauts to go into space

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Colonel Eileen Collins was the first American woman to command a NASA space mission. Her memoir, “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars” details her story as a space pioneer and her 1995 cosmic mission.

Now, a group of four diverse astronauts is preparing to launch into space to test the shuttle Orion’s life support systems.

Collins, an Elmira native, joined Around the Tiers to receive some insight on the upcoming Artemis 2 lunar mission.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns, drugs recovered in 3 separate investigations across Binghamton
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
Community members brave rainy weather for ‘GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge’
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets

Latest News

‘Stand By Me’ to host beneficial BBQ
NVHS Auction Bluebell
Newark Valley Historical Society hosts special auction for society programs, Bluebell Day
DIY Fridays: The do’s and don’ts of home construction
DIY Fridays: The do's and don'ts of home construction
DIY Fridays: The do's and don'ts of home construction