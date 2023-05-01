Flooding closes Otsiningo Park

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is closed Monday due to flooding.

In a Facebook post, the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation said updates will be posted later but did not specify a time.

Otsiningo Park is CLOSED until further notice due to flooding. Please check back for updates.

Posted by Otsiningo Park on Monday, May 1, 2023

Saturday and Sunday were defined by rain. At some times, the precipitation was intense.

You can stay up to date on the forecast with the Storm Track 12 weather app available for Android and iOS.

