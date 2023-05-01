Flooding closes Otsiningo Park

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is closed Monday due to flooding.

In a Facebook post, the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation said updates will be posted later but did not specify a time.

Otsiningo Park is CLOSED until further notice due to flooding. Please check back for updates. Posted by Otsiningo Park on Monday, May 1, 2023

Saturday and Sunday were defined by rain. At some times, the precipitation was intense.

