A look at Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBNG) -- Over the weekend, local veterans took the trip of a lifetime to the nation’s capital to see the memorials erected in their honor.

On Saturday morning, a police escort led 40 veterans and their guardians out of Binghamton to Great Bend, Pa. There, Mission 15 was greeted by 101-year-old World War II Veteran Harold Gary.

“What I want to do is urge you veterans to tell your story,” Gary said. “I’ve said this a lot of times because your story is history to your grandchildren and on down the line.”

The United States Navy Memorial and museum marked Mission 15′s first stop in Washington, where Vietnam Army Veteran Paul Joines, who was supposed to be Mission 15′s 41st veteran, was posthumously honored with a “Flags of our Heroes Ceremony” led by Chaplain Norm Stitzel.

Representative Marc Molinaro stopped by, thanking and welcoming each veteran to the Nation’s capital.

“Today, is about celebrating their service and giving them their time and due here in the nation’s capital,” said Molinaro. “America is grateful for their service, and I mean in every way, we are grateful for their service and we have to do more.”

From there, a trip to the Lincoln, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, where many looked for the names of friends and family.

The World War II Memorial marked the final stop of day one.

At dinner, retired US Air Force Colonel, A. Philip Waite, presented Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to every Vietnam Veteran, a recognition for their service that many of them never received.

“Perhaps it’s the simple fact that you who just stood or raised your hand uniquely comprehend what this day truly represents,” said Waite. “After all, you served, you sacrificed and received no welcome home.”

On Sunday morning, a trip to Arlington National Cemetery began day two.

Veterans witnessed the Changing of the Guard, and four of Mission 15′s own veterans, including two World War II vets, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before a quick stop at Iwo Jima.

While inclement weather changed the plans of Mission 15, it did not change their spirit.

Plans to visit the FDR Memorial and Air Force Memorial were swapped for a trip to the National Museum of the United States Army, which was a first for many.

On the ride home, a tradition from their time in the service: Mail call.

Before arriving home, police and motorcycles escorted the buses back to Binghamton where friends, family and the community gathered at the American Legion Post 1645 to welcome their heroes back.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.