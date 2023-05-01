Man with previous conviction sentenced for attempted burglary

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a repeat offender.

The district attorney’s office said Oliver L. Morrison, 60, of Binghamton, was sentenced to one a half to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree.

Morrison admitted that he pried open a door at 93 State St. in Binghamton with a screwdriver and stole money inside. This occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. A witness called the police and Morrison was IDed by surveillance video.

The office noted that Morrison had a previous attempted burglary conviction from 2017.

“The hard-working taxpayers of Broome County work hard for their money,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Individuals like Mr. Morrison who steal property will suffer the consequences of their actions.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns, drugs recovered in 3 separate investigations across Binghamton
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
Flooding closes Otsiningo Park
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets

Latest News

National Police Week begins with ceremony to remember fallen officers
A look at Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 15
State Police remember trooper that passed away in 1970
Elmira native, retired Astronaut Eileen Collins talks on diverse set of astronauts to go into...
Elmira native, retired Astronaut Eileen Collins talks on diverse set of astronauts to go into space