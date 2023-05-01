Man with previous conviction sentenced for attempted burglary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a repeat offender.

The district attorney’s office said Oliver L. Morrison, 60, of Binghamton, was sentenced to one a half to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree.

Morrison admitted that he pried open a door at 93 State St. in Binghamton with a screwdriver and stole money inside. This occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. A witness called the police and Morrison was IDed by surveillance video.

The office noted that Morrison had a previous attempted burglary conviction from 2017.

“The hard-working taxpayers of Broome County work hard for their money,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Individuals like Mr. Morrison who steal property will suffer the consequences of their actions.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

