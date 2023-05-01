National Police Week begins with ceremony to remember fallen officers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A ceremony was held to remember fallen officers who served communities across the Southern Tier on Monday.

Officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton Police, State Police and others gathered at the museum to pay their respects to fellow officers. Residents and local community leaders were also in attendance.

In honor of National Police Week, Sheriff Fred Akshar said this event is a great way to thank those who are no longer here for their continuous commitment to keeping residents safe.

“I’m immensely humbled to be able to speak on behalf of the hard-working men and women of the office of the sheriff just to remind families that this community is a community that honors its heroes,” Akshar said. “It’s a community that recognizes the sacrifices that the men and women who paid the ultimate price.”

Akshar said the observance week is also about honor, gratitude, remembrance and peer support.

