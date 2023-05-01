Periods of rain through a good chunk of the week

May. 1, 2023
Tonight: Scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes could mix in. Low: 34-38

Tuesday: 70% chance of scattered showers. High: 44-49

Tuesday Night: 60% chance of rain; a few wet flakes could fall. Low: 33-38

Forecast Discussion:

This week’s weather will be unsettled and put on repeat through midweek.

An upper level low will meander and spin across the northeast producing a daily chance of some rain showers through at least Friday. Overnight tonight and Tuesday night there could be some wet snowflakes mixing in over the higher terrain. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s.

Rivers will peak tonight and slowly begin receding.

Highs this week will be below average; struggling out of the 40s through midweek. By later this week we’ll be back into the mid 50s and then this weekend should bring some 60s back into the forecast.

