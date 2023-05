(WBNG) -- Stand With Me is a non-profit organization created to help serve veterans who have a service-related mental health disability. There will be a BBQ fundraiser on May 6 to benefit the non-profit.

The fundraiser will be at the Vestal Elks Lodge. There are a limited number of meals available. The pick-up time is between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Don’t forget our ticket sales are going on now until Noon on May 5th for our 3rd Annual BBQ! Please use the link below... Posted by Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training on Saturday, April 29, 2023

