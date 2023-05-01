State Police remember trooper that passed away in 1970

(WBNG) -- New York State Police is remembering Captain Samuel N. Rowe Monday.

Captain Rowe died on May 1, 1970, in a traffic accident while returning from a gambling raid conducted by Troop C personnel that was under his supervision.

His vehicle left Route 17 and overturned when a tire failed in the Town of Sanford striking a sign and an embankment.

Rowe was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He joined the Troop C division in 1952.

