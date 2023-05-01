Tioga County sees overdose spike over weekend

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) - According to a news release from the Tioga County Public Health Department, the county observed a spike in drug overdoses between April 28 and April 30.

Two of the documented overdoses seen over the weekend were fatal. While it is unknown if the overdoses are related, the public is warned about the possibility of a substance laced with a potent opioid in our area. It is noted that there have been additional overdose deaths in the region over the last several days.

Overdose deaths frequently involve fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and often unknowingly mixed in with other substances. Tioga County Public Health recommends that family members, caregivers and people who spend time with those who have a substance use disorder know the signs of an opioid overdose, which include:

Cold, clammy skin

Difficulty waking or speaking

Slow or no heart rate

Slow or no breathing

Limp body

Pinpoint pupils

Gurgling or choking sounds

Blue or purplish lips or fingernails

Captain of Operations at Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Shawn Nalepa urged the public to call 911 if these symptoms of an overdose are present.

An opioid overdose can be reversed by using the medication Narcan, also known as Naloxone, when administered in time. Due to Tioga County’s large geographic makeup, first responders may not make it to a scene in time to reverse an overdose.

Keeping Narcan on hand can greatly increase the chance of survival should an opioid overdose be occurring. Narcan is not addictive and does not cause harm if administered during another medical emergency.

Narcan nasal spray is free and available through Tioga County Public Health, Tioga County Mental Hygiene, and CASA-Trinity in Tioga County.

Narcan may also be available through your pharmacy. To find additional locations in New York State where Narcan may be accessed, please visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.