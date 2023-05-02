61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A total of 61 dogs, 3 cats and 11 birds were rescued by multiple animal shelters across the Southern Tier after an arrest warrant was executed in New Berlin.

Chenango SPCA has nine dogs that will be available for adoption in about two weeks. Five of them are adults and four of them are puppies, all of which are pugs. The Executive Director of Chenango SPCA, Patrick McLaughlin said they are receiving the care they have been needing.

“We have them being seen by vets, we do very similar things for all animals that we get including tests for various common diseases, vaccinations as needed as well as spavin and neutering, deworming and that kind of thing,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin described the home where the dogs were found but said it was clearly a place where the animals shouldn’t have been and people shouldn’t have been there either.

The dogs will most likely not be available for adoption for about a two-week period to ensure they are healthy and well taken care of. However, the adoption application is open and if you’re interested, you can fill it out and mention that you’re interested in the animals from the hoarding situation.

