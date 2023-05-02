Binghamton Black Bears’ season comes to an end in semifinals with 3-1 loss to Danbury in Game 3

DANBURY, C.T. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears’ season ends with a 3-1 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 3 of the semifinals of the FPHL playoffs.

This is the second straight season that the Black Bears have had their year come to a close with a loss to Danbury in the postseason.

Binghamton jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the game with a first period goal coming from Jestin Somero. Danbury then tied it with a score from Michael Marchesan to make it 1-1 to end the first.

Neither team then scored in the second period. The Hat Tricks then took the lead in the third with a goal from Brendan Dowler. Tobias Odjick then scored an empty net goal with less than a minute to go to make it 3-1.

The Black Bears end their season as the first team from Binghamton since the Binghamton Senators in 2011 to win a playoff series.

