Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Several emergency agencies responded to a crash on Route 17 Westbound near the Mygatt Street exit Monday night.

At around 11 p.m., a 12 News crew at the scene saw a single vehicle flipped on its side in the lefthand lane. Police had flares lined up along the highway to direct traffic. A few ambulances were also at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours but is now flowing smoothly.

We’re working to learn the cause of the crash and if there are any injuries. Stay with 12 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.