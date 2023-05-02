Get real customer service representatives with Excellus’ Community Resource Center in Johnson City

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Around the Tiers spoke with Customer Care Field Specialist Shannon Holcomb at Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to discuss the company’s community resource center.

The onsite center at 47 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City will help to give new and returning customers one on one help with real customer service representatives; meaning more tedious calls with robots.

Take a look at how the customer care center is helping serve the community directly.

