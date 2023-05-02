Hochul signs legislation expanding abortion access at pharmacies, colleges

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package to expand access to reproductive care across New York State.

The first piece of legislation expands access to hormonal contraception by making it available over the counter. Hochul said this legislation will especially help marginalized populations who may not have access to a primary care provider.

The second piece and final piece of legislation guarantees that students enrolled in SUNY and CUNY schools have access to medication abortion on campus, a measure that was supported by New York State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52).

Webb told 12 News in April that access to birth control was pertinent to college communities. She said that having access to reproductive care and health care overall is an issue that people, not just college students, are facing.

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul called the two pieces of legislation a victory for reproductive rights.

“As anti-choice extremists and judges continue to roll back abortion rights across the country, we are fighting back here in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to sign these landmark pieces of legislation that protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive health care. Under my watch, I will continue to ensure that New York remains a safe harbor for those in need of care.”

The signing of the legislation comes three weeks after Hochul announced New York would stockpile misoprostol, an abortion medication. The New York State Department of Health bought 150,000 doses of the drug.

On April 21, the United States Supreme Court preserved access to mifepristone, another drug used in abortion medication.

