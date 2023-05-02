IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- IBM has decided to move out of its birthplace.

IBM Endicott Senior Location Executive Mary O’Malley-Trumble said the technology giant has decided to not renew its leases in Endicott. However, the company said the decision is a new chapter for its relationship with the Binghamton area and it would not be severing ties with its hometown completely.

IBM said it will continue to sponsor STEM activities in the community as part of its commitment to educate future leaders in IT with a goal of teaching 30 million people by the end of 2030. It said it will continue to remain active with the Watson College of Engineering at Binghamton University and the IBM Museum of Endicott.

Additionally, the tech corporation said the Endicott History and Heritage Center will to anchor its presence in the community.

“Nearly a century ago, Thomas Watson believed this was a special place to do business on the cutting edge of innovation and possibility,” O’Malley-Trumble said. “As we begin this new chapter, the Binghamton-area community remains a focal point of IBM investment and innovation.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.