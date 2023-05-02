Mission 15: The tale of 2 Testas

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Fifty-eight thousand two hundred eighty-one. That’s how many names are inscribed on the black granite walls of the Vietnam War Memorial, remembering the lives lost between June 8, 1956 to May 15, 1975.

Of the nearly 5 million visitors each year, none are quite like Army Veteran Richard Testa.

“There are not many people who can say their name is on the Vietnam Wall,” said Testa.

However, that line located on panel 3E, line 62 is not actually his. It belongs to PFC. Vietnam Army Veteran Richard Testa, who was killed in action on Nov. 15, 1965.

“Before I went in in 1965, I received a letter from a friend in New York City,” Testa said. “In the envelope was a newspaper article that said ‘Richard Testa killed in Vietnam’ and it kind of shook me up a little bit.”

But it didn’t stop Mission 15′s Richard Testa, who goes by Dick, from serving his country.

“He put a note saying that for everybody in this world, there’s a bullet with your name on it and he just got yours. So, you’re going to be okay,” Testa said.

Dick never had boots on the ground in Vietnam, which made him hesitant to take the trip with Mission 15. He only agreed to join the Twin Tiers Honor Flight if he could honor those whose memories are inscribed on the wall.

“As everybody knows, the Vietnam Veterans were not treated well when they came back,” said Testa. “It was a very unpopular war. There were a lot of protests, there was a lot of dissent in the country about going over there, and people that went over there were [called] stupid to go over there and fight in this war. They just weren’t given credit. 58,000 people died over there and that’s a lot of people who could have changed the course of history in the United States and in the world.”

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight gave him the chance to honor the man whose name he shares on the wall and pay tribute to his sacrifice.

“It’s humbling to see your name up there, but it’s also a tribute to him for serving in Vietnam,” Testa said. “So, that’s why I’m here.”

