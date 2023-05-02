More of the same this week

Tonight: Scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes could mix in over the higher terrain. Low: 34-38

Wednesday: 80% chance of scattered showers. An isolated thundershower is possible with small hail. Unseasonable chill. High: 41-47

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers. Low: 33-38

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low will meander and spin across the northeast producing a daily chance of some rain showers through at least Friday.

Overnight tonight there could be some wet snowflakes mixing in over the higher terrain. Lows stay in the 30s. Highs Wednesday will only be in the 40s with more scattered showers developing again. There is a chance that some higher terrain could see a mix, or some slushy snowflakes. No accumulations are expected.

By later this week we’ll be back into the mid 50s and then this weekend should bring some 60s back into the forecast. Showers are still possible Friday but by Saturday the showers should end.

Temperatures will return to above normal by the second half of the weekend and into next week.

