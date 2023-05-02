Sexual predator gets 50 years for crimes against children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a sexual predator on Tuesday.

Howard C. Knapp, 48, will spend 50 years to life behind bars after he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. Knapp has residences in Endicott and Williston, Fla.

Between March 2014 and December 2015, Knapp repeatedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 25 years to life on each count consecutively.

“Cases involving sexual assault of children are especially difficult to prosecute,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “I commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward. Thanks to our Special Victims Bureau for working tirelessly to secure justice for the victims.”

Endicott Police investigated the case.

