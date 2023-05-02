Staying cool and damp

Flood Warning for the Tioughnioga River.

Flood Warning for sections of the Susquehanna River.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 60% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

With a low spinning over the Great Lakes, our prolonged period of cool, cloudy and damp weather continues.

This is still our forecast over the next few days. There could be some snowflakes Tuesday night.

High pressure moves in later in the week, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather

for the weekend and into Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.