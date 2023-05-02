Staying cool and damp

More Spring showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Flood Warning for the Tioughnioga River.

Flood Warning for sections of the Susquehanna River.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 60% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW 5-10 mph

With a low spinning over the Great Lakes, our prolonged period of cool, cloudy and damp weather continues.

This is still our forecast over the next few days. There could be some snowflakes Tuesday night.

High pressure moves in later in the week, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather

for the weekend and into Monday.

