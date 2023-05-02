You can help beautify Binghamton with upcoming community cleanup

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - May 6 will mark a first for Binghamton as community members will gather for the City Center Community Cleanup Day.

Executive Director Amy Rice is one of the organizers of Saturday’s event.

“My brother, King, founded the Astor D. Rice Foundation in honor of our father who was a committed member of this community,” said Rice. “We grew up in this neighborhood and King and I still have an undying love for this neighborhood and we just want to give back to this community.”

To make this event possible, various community organizations are joining forces.

“I’m excited to be partnering with our friends at VINES and we’re also thankful for the help from the Koffman Incubator, the Community Foundation, and well as the City of Binghamton,” said King.

For registered volunteers, report time will be 11 a.m. along Carroll Street’s Columbus Park. From there, the street to be cleaned will be Lisle Avenue, Carroll Street, Susquehanna Street, Fayette Street and Hawley Street.

Gloves, trash bags, rakes and gloves will be provided for attendees.

Rice has also asked volunteers to give back in more than one way by donating hygiene products when they arrive that will then be given to the YWCA. Acceptable items include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and more.

This is just the beginning, according to Rice. She would like this effort to be held more than once a year.

If interested, you can sign up at this link.

