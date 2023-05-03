Chamber of Commerce Marathon & Bridge Run to support Addiction Center of Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced the details for its 13th Annual Half Marathon and 5K Bridge Run.

The event will begin at Mirabito Stadium and weave through the heart of downtown Binghamton and historic neighborhoods of the city’s westside.

Organizers said for the past 13 years, the Bridge Run has raised more than $25,000 dollars for local non-profits. This year, they are supporting the Addiction Center of Broome County.

“It’s truly a great way to showcase our community and showcase all of the quality of life offerings,” said President & CEO of Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Stacey Duncan. “The Bridge Run has become a signature event and a much-anticipated event every year.”

The event will be held on May 7 with the marathon beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starting at 10 a.m.

