Chamber of Commerce Marathon & Bridge Run to support Addiction Center of Broome County

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced the details for its 13th Annual Half Marathon and 5K Bridge Run.

The event will begin at Mirabito Stadium and weave through the heart of downtown Binghamton and historic neighborhoods of the city’s westside.

Organizers said for the past 13 years, the Bridge Run has raised more than $25,000 dollars for local non-profits. This year, they are supporting the Addiction Center of Broome County.

“It’s truly a great way to showcase our community and showcase all of the quality of life offerings,” said President & CEO of Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Stacey Duncan. “The Bridge Run has become a signature event and a much-anticipated event every year.”

The event will be held on May 7 with the marathon beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Rescued pugs
61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant
Sexual predator gets 50 years for crimes against children

Latest News

Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession
Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession
Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs
Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs
Drugs, shank, stolen pen recovered in Correctional Facility sweep
Drugs, shank, stolen pen recovered in Correctional Facility sweep
Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession