City of Norwich looks to create city flag, community’s help is needed

CITY OF NORWICH (WBNG) - City of Norwich Historian Agnes Eaton said throughout the city’s existence, there has never been a city flag. The Chenango County city recognized the need for this identifier and looked to inspiration from Onondaga County.

“I was reading the article about Syracuse who was redoing their city flag,” said Eaton. “That got me thinking since we’ve already had inquiries about a city flag, I thought that would be a really nice thing to do as a community for the community.”

When it comes to the community, Mayor Brian Doliver mentioned the city wants input and designs from others.

“City historian and I agreed that it’s something we want to involve the community because, while we have great ideas, I think we want to have them be a part of this,” said Mayor Doliver.

This latest effort is being coined the Flag Initiative and it kicked off on Founders Day, which was April 17. When it comes to the future reviewing process, some meetings, and getting the word out, these responsibilities fall on volunteers of the ‘flag initiative committee’.

“Anybody can be on the committee that is in the Norwich area, whether they live here or work here,” said Eaton. “However, submissions do not have to be by just residents so they can come from anybody.”

When it comes to a design, the city is asking participants to use meaningful symbolism, keep it simple, to use two to three basic colors, no lettering or seals, and to be distinctive or be related. If all goes according to plan, the first round of judging may happen by the end of 2023 with the official announcement in April of 2024.

One way to submit a design is to send an email to historian@norwichnewyork.net. To join the Flag Initiative Committee, send a message to that same email or call 607-334-1201.

