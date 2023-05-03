Couple married for 67 years attend Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 15 together

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Raymond and Norma Dunphy met at the Naval Station in Chicago in Hospital Corps School while they were both in service. They got married on June 6, 1959, and have been together ever since.

Raymond Dunphy Jr. is a retired US Navy Chief from Boston who served for 22 years. Norma Jean Dunphy is originally from California and served as a Navy Medic for two years. They both say the day they got married is their favorite memory.

“I have other fond memories too, but that was the greatest one and we had so many friends,” said Norma Dunphy. “They were like a family.”

Together, they’ve lived across America, traveled across Europe and went on many cruises. Now, they live in East Homer. The location is close to their daughter and a few hours away from their son who lives in New Jersey.

Raymond and Norma had the opportunity to attend the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 15 and both were honored for their service.

It was an emotional weekend for them as Raymond said all of the memorials brought back memories of his friends. He said the biggest honor was to lay the Twin Tiers Honor Flight wreath at the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier in the Arlington National Cemetery.

“My favorite part is when I laid the wreath in the tomb of the unknown soldier,” said Raymond Dunphy.

They’ve been married for 67 years.

