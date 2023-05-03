Drugs, shank, stolen pen recovered in Correctional Facility sweep

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DICKENSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced charges following a sweep at the jail Wednesday.

On April 21, investigators from the sheriff’s office conducted a surprise sweep at the facility, searching a housing unit and medical unit for drugs. Officers found several inmates hiding various contraband, including drugs in their cells.

A heroin-like substance that tested positive for fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a bladed “shank” weapon and a correction officer’s stolen pen were found among the contraband.

The sheriff's office said a stolen pen was one of the items found in a sweep.(Broome County Sheriff's Office)

Officers charged Justice Marimberga, 21, of Binghamton with promoting contraband in the first degree, a class D felony.

Investigators received information that a bladed weapon was in Marimberga’s cell and found it on the left side of his bunk. The office noted that this was Marimberga’s third arrest at the correctional facility.

He was previously charged with multiple charges related to drugs, contraband and conspiracy.

He was incarcerated on the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder in the second degree, a Class A felony
  • Assault in the first degree a Class B felony
  • Assault in the second degree a Class D felony
  • Burglary Causing an Injury in the first degree a Class B felony
  • Robbery in the first degree a Class B felony
  • Forcible theft with injury in the first degree, a Class B felony

Additionally, John Turner, 46, of Georgia, was charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony, Turner was incarcerated for a burglary charge.

Joseph C. Schultze, 38, of Maine, NY, was charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a misdemeanor. He was incarcerated in grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges.

All three individuals were processed and will appear in the Town of Dickinson Court to answer for their charges at a later date.

