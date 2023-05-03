Elected officials react to $229B 2024 Fiscal Year State Budget

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- On Tuesday night, New York Lawmakers came to an agreement on a $229 billion state budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

The budget was passed well past the initial due date of April 1, but some local lawmakers said they were pleased to see it finally passed.

“I’m very happy that we got it done so we can wrap up the rest of our session doing important legislative work,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123).

State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) said she’s happy to see a budget that includes the needs of vulnerable groups.

“It really centers the needs of working families and our most vulnerable population,” said Webb. “This is something I’ve been advocating for long before I came to the State Senate.”

Webb was particularly impressed by investments in public education, something she said has been long overdue.

“After decades of under-investment to our schools, were able to fully fund our schools through Foundation Aid,” said Webb “In Senate District 52 that comes out to over $30 million.”

Lupardo echoed Webb’s sentiment on significant funding into education but said for her district, investments into infrastructure and healthcare were the most pertinent.

“We worked very hard to ensure our roads and bridges had the money,” said Lupardo. “We’re also very pleased to see increases in our hospitals as well as our university systems.”

On the other side of the aisle, State Senator Peter Oberacker (R, 51) said he has concerns about overspending with the state’s largest-ever budget, which he thinks will ultimately cost all New Yorkers.

“The plan spends a record amount of nearly $230 billion,” said Oberacker. “An unsustainable rate that will ultimately cost all New Yorkers. It outlaws gas appliances in new homes, fails to make substantive changes to bail reform and forces additional costs on counties that will increase local taxes.”

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) was critical of the new budget, calling it a dumpster fire.

“Governor Hochul is delivering a budget that’s over a month late,” said Molinaro. “They say you can’t rush perfection. Apparently the same applies to dumpster fires.”

Other highlights from the budget include a grant program supporting volunteer firefighters and further legislation expanding access to reproductive care statewide.

