Endicott K-Mart plaza to remain vacant after plans are dumped

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Development by Green Mountain Electric Supply on the site of the old K-Mart plaza in the Village of Endicott has ceased.

The electric company said it planned on constructing a warehouse on the site using the old K-Mart building. However, Green Mountain Electric Supply said it was forced to re-evaluate the entire project after finding problems with the building’s foundation. The company said this pushed total costs over double their budget.

Problems with the building stem from the site’s former use as a dump.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said the village is currently looking for new ideas to make use of the site. She said the village is trying to find a new owner of the plaza; someone who thinks outside of the box.

“If anybody out there has any ideas, we would be very happy for you to send them,” Jackson said. Her email is voemayor@endicottny.com.

Jackson said Green Mountain Electric is looking for an alternate location in Broome County.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.