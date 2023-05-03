Experts say skilled trade jobs outnumber amount of workers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, people around the nation are observing National Skilled Trades Day in an effort to raise awareness about the value of the skilled trades workforce.

Building Trades Plumbing Career Instructor for Broome-Tioga BOCES Thomas Babcock said in the US there are currently more jobs available for skilled trade work than there are workers.

He said skilled trades and craftsmen are responsible for keeping the country intact and the need for workers increases every year due to many retiring.

“Last I knew it was like 1.25 million trade workers that are missing in the country right now and because of that the average starting rate for people going into the trade is starting to go up. So it’s more opportunity for kids to make some good money,” said Babcock.

He said the profession covers jobs such as carpentry, electricians and more. Junior at Owego Free Academy Caleb Hoover said while the potential paycheck is a plus, his interest in the profession started on TikTok.

“I saw a masonry on it, like bricklaying, and it interested me,” said Hoover. “It looks cool. It looked easy, but it’s not easy and that’s what really interested me and I found out that my school allows kids to go to BOCES to learn it.”

Senior at Chenango Forks High School Raina Secoolish said, professions such as hairdressing never excited her. But once she learned more about skilled work, she knew this was a great fit for her and believes more people should take an interest.

“The trades will always be there and is a great work for anybody like you don’t have to go to college for it and you can pick up on it easily,” said Secoolish. “There are so many different things that you can learn with it.”

