Financial Tip: Planning for a Less Taxing Retirement

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Financial Advisor Christa Perry and Certified Financial Planner Gerri Harrison are presenting a Visions Investment Services Seminar to provide you with strategies to pay fewer taxes in retirement.

The strategy of tax deferring your liability until you are retired may no longer be the better way to go.

Around the Tiers spoke with Harrison from the Riverside Drive office of Visions Investment Services to discuss their upcoming seminar, “Planning for a Less Taxing Retirement.”

The seminar will be presented on May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Visions Federal Credit Union in the auditorium at Country Club Road in Endwell. You can register at this link.

