LUMA Festival looking to promote local businesses with new sponsorship opportunity

Binghamton (WBNG) - Going into its 9th year, the LUMA Arts Festival has announced a new sponsorship opportunity for businesses in Binghamton that are looking to promote their company under the festival’s bright lights.

“For the first time two of our most generous sponsors are going to get the platinum sponsorship level, they’re going to have their own artistic projection mapping promoting their business for 60 seconds before one of the artistic animations,” says festival co-founder, Joshua Bernard.

The festival returns on September 8 and 9. Where it will once again light up historic buildings and businesses in Binghamton, using them as canvases for 3D animation displays. The festival was featured in People Magazine’s June list of 100 reasons to love America in 2022.

Bernard says the event is used to provide both opportunities to employ locals to help in its construction and to showcase the city of Binghamton for people to visit.

“We need really talented, smart folks to work in this community, and again to retain those folks you need to give them something entertaining to do, we want people to come and discover Binghamton, and LUMA is a reason to visit. we literally have people getting on planes from other continents to visit LUMA.”

Bernard and staff hope the announcement of this sponsorship opportunity will help allow businesses eager to highlight their companies, while also helping to put together another amazing show that will shine both lights and a spotlight on the city.

“It really is a way to come and experience LUMA yes, but also our downtown, it’s a way to highlight all that is great about greater Binghamton”.

