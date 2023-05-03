Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for illegal handgun possession.

The district attorney’s office said Roger L. Edwards, 39, of Endicott was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Endicott Police stopped a 2008 Mazda SUV on Vestal Avenue in the village. Edwards was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Edwards has a 2015 conviction for felony Attempted Burglary in the second degree in Broome County, the office noted.

“Felons carrying illegal firearms are responsible for the majority of violent crime in New York State,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Sending repeat offenders to prison prevents future crimes from occurring.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Rescued pugs
61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant
Sexual predator gets 50 years for crimes against children

Latest News

Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession
Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession
Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs
Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs
Drugs, shank, stolen pen recovered in Correctional Facility sweep
Drugs, shank, stolen pen recovered in Correctional Facility sweep
Chamber of Commerce Marathon & Bridge Run to support Addiction Center of Broome County