Man gets 5 years behind bars for illegal handgun possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for illegal handgun possession.

The district attorney’s office said Roger L. Edwards, 39, of Endicott was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Endicott Police stopped a 2008 Mazda SUV on Vestal Avenue in the village. Edwards was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Edwards has a 2015 conviction for felony Attempted Burglary in the second degree in Broome County, the office noted.

“Felons carrying illegal firearms are responsible for the majority of violent crime in New York State,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Sending repeat offenders to prison prevents future crimes from occurring.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.