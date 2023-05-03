More of the same

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. A thunderstorm is possible. .10-.25″ (.50″) 70% High 50 (44-52) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

With a low spinning overhead, our cool, cloudy and damp weather continues. The low will drift toward

Long Island keeping the dreary weather in the forecast. Showers continue Thursday and Friday, but as

the low exits, the chance of precipitation will decrease.

High pressure moves in for the weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather. This pleasant,

dry weather continues into the new work week.

