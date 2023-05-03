More of the same
When do we see the Sun?
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. A thunderstorm is possible. .10-.25″ (.50″) 70% High 50 (44-52) Wind NW 5-10 mph
With a low spinning overhead, our cool, cloudy and damp weather continues. The low will drift toward
Long Island keeping the dreary weather in the forecast. Showers continue Thursday and Friday, but as
the low exits, the chance of precipitation will decrease.
High pressure moves in for the weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather. This pleasant,
dry weather continues into the new work week.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.