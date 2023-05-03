More of the same

When do we see the Sun?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. A thunderstorm is possible. .10-.25″ (.50″) 70% High 50 (44-52) Wind NW 5-10 mph

With a low spinning overhead, our cool, cloudy and damp weather continues. The low will drift toward

Long Island keeping the dreary weather in the forecast. Showers continue Thursday and Friday, but as

the low exits, the chance of precipitation will decrease.

High pressure moves in for the weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather. This pleasant,

dry weather continues into the new work week.

