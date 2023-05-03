Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash

Endicott (WBNG) -- Part of McKinley Avenue in Endicott was closed off Tuesday night after a crash between a motorcycle and a bicycle.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of McKinley Ave. and Monroe Streets in the village.

12 News arrived at the scene shortly after and saw a motorcycle and bicycle crashed together with heavy damage to both.

Several emergency crews were at the scene including Endicott Police and Fire Departments. Union Ambulance was also there.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. Stay with 12 News for any new developments.

