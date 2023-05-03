Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man after a narcotics investigation.

The sheriff’s office charged Zane D. Zimmerman, 31, of Cortland, NY, with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. These charges are felonies. He was also charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

The Cortland County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Tuesday. During the traffic stop, Zimmerman. who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of 54 glassine envelopes of fentanyl.

The office said the traffic stop then lead to officers serving a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the city. Around 64 baggies of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 112 oxycodone pills and packaging materials and scales were recovered. The seized materials have a value of $4,300.

Zimmerman was arraigned and remanded. He is set to reappear in court on May 17.

The sheriff’s office noted Zimmerman was arrested on similar charges in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17
Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Rescued pugs
61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant
Sexual predator gets 50 years for crimes against children

Latest News

You Ask, We Answer: When will the new dog park at Otsiningo be completed?
Mission 15: The tale of 2 Testas
Mission 15: The tale of 2 Testas
For the city's Flag Initiative, adults and children can send in submissions.
City of Norwich looks to create city flag, community’s help is needed
Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash