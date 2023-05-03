Narcotics search warrant recovers $4,300 worth of drugs

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man after a narcotics investigation.

The sheriff’s office charged Zane D. Zimmerman, 31, of Cortland, NY, with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. These charges are felonies. He was also charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

The Cortland County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Tuesday. During the traffic stop, Zimmerman. who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of 54 glassine envelopes of fentanyl.

The office said the traffic stop then lead to officers serving a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the city. Around 64 baggies of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 112 oxycodone pills and packaging materials and scales were recovered. The seized materials have a value of $4,300.

Zimmerman was arraigned and remanded. He is set to reappear in court on May 17.

The sheriff’s office noted Zimmerman was arrested on similar charges in 2022.

