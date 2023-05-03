Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police officers are investigating a shots fired situation in the area of Lydia Street Wednesday evening.

The Binghamton Police Department was unable to confirm details of the shooting. However, said that as of 5:25 p.m., the situation remains an active investigation.

Crime scene tape could be seen stretching across Lydia Street. The Crime Scene Unit was also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

