Save a Life Tour visits Chenango Valley High School

A student receives instruction while behind the wheel on a virtual reality impaired driving...
A student receives instruction while behind the wheel on a virtual reality impaired driving simulation.(Dane Richardson)
By Dane Richardson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The message remains “It can wait.”

‘Save a Life Tour’, an organization designed to prevent distracted driving, visited Chenango Valley High School to remind students of safe driving habits ahead of graduation, while also providing them with an actual feel of distracted driving.

Students had the opportunity to participate in two different situations. One of the options simulated a virtual reality behind the wheel that had delayed reaction time, while other students were required to hold a phone and look down at new texts every 15 seconds. Those who took part emphasized how both simulators proved the danger of impaired driving.

“I think it’s really informative to see the message they’re trying to put out and how really difficult it is to drive safely when you’re on your phone or intoxicated,” said senior Chenango Valley student Jeter King.

According to the CDC, the fatal crash rate is three times higher in teens than adults. Those sharing the information stressed that one simple decision shouldn’t ruin your life.

“The choices they make today are going to influence who they are going to be tomorrow,” said Save a Life Tour presenter Christopher Rich. “That’s big you know because some of those things will stick with them for life.”

Approximately 30 people a day and over 10,000 people a year die from drunk driving. Save a Life Tour is an organization that spans seven different countries including the U.S., and has been to over 600 high schools and 1500 colleges, spreading its message to prevent distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17
Flooding closes Otsiningo Park
Rescued pugs
61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant
State Police remember trooper that passed away in 1970
Tioga County sees overdose spike over weekend

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Motorcycle, bicycle involved in Endicott crash
LUMA Lights Festival
LUMA Festival looking to promote local businesses with new sponsorship opportunity
SUNY Broome starts selection process for the colleges next president.
You can help beautify Binghamton with upcoming community cleanup
You can help beautify Binghamton with upcoming community cleanup