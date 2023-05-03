Save a Life Tour visits Chenango Valley High School

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The message remains “It can wait.”

‘Save a Life Tour’, an organization designed to prevent distracted driving, visited Chenango Valley High School to remind students of safe driving habits ahead of graduation, while also providing them with an actual feel of distracted driving.

Students had the opportunity to participate in two different situations. One of the options simulated a virtual reality behind the wheel that had delayed reaction time, while other students were required to hold a phone and look down at new texts every 15 seconds. Those who took part emphasized how both simulators proved the danger of impaired driving.

“I think it’s really informative to see the message they’re trying to put out and how really difficult it is to drive safely when you’re on your phone or intoxicated,” said senior Chenango Valley student Jeter King.

According to the CDC, the fatal crash rate is three times higher in teens than adults. Those sharing the information stressed that one simple decision shouldn’t ruin your life.

“The choices they make today are going to influence who they are going to be tomorrow,” said Save a Life Tour presenter Christopher Rich. “That’s big you know because some of those things will stick with them for life.”

Approximately 30 people a day and over 10,000 people a year die from drunk driving. Save a Life Tour is an organization that spans seven different countries including the U.S., and has been to over 600 high schools and 1500 colleges, spreading its message to prevent distracted driving.

