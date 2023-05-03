SUNY Broome starts selection process for the colleges next president.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday marked the kickoff for the selection process for SUNY Broome’s next president as current president Kevin Drumm is set to retire after 13 years in the position.

Assistant Vice President for Student Resources and Student Finance for SUNY Boome Laura Hodel said, after an extensive national search they have five presidential candidates who have been selected. She said over the next couple of weeks public forums for the finalists will take place on campus, giving candidates the opportunity to answer questions from guests both in person and online.

Hodel said both faculty and students will be in attendance, and she believes students should always have the opportunity to have a say in what happens within the school.

“They work hand and hand with many of the people on campus and our next president is going to have to be intricately involved with our student population and I think it’s very important for our students to share what they’re looking for in the next leader as well,” said Laura Hodel.

The next session will be held Wednesday at 11 am in the Decker building, room 201.

