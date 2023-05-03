When does the showery pattern break?

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Tonight: Scattered showers decrease. Low: 34-39

Thursday: 60% chance of scattered showers. An isolated thundershower is possible with small hail. High: 48-53

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Chance of drizzle or light showers. Low: 35-41

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low continues to spin over the northeast and keep our weather unsettled. Showers remain in the forecast through Friday.

Overnight tonight the heavier showers will decrease but some lighter rain showers are still possible. Lows will be in the 30s.

Thursday we’ll still be underneath the low and more showers will develop. A rumble of thunder is possible. we’ll be back into the mid 50s and then this weekend should bring some 60s back into the forecast. Showers are still possible Friday but by Saturday the showers will be gone.

Clouds this weekend are a tough call. We’ll see periods of sun but I think as the days warm up, more clouds will develop. We are not calling for any rain, though!

Temperatures will return to above normal by the second half of the weekend and into next week and it looks like some dry weather is on the way, too.

