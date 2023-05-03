You Ask, We Answer: When will the new dog park at Otsiningo be completed?

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to find out when residents can expect the new dog park to open at the North Otsiningo Park.

In 2021, Broome County was one of 30 finalists chosen for the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant. The county’s parks department was awarded $25,000 to help fund the construction of the dog park at the soccer fields.

Garnar said the dog park will be flood-resilient and will feature separate play areas for large dogs and small dogs. The project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

“It’s been in design for about a year, and we’re going to start going out to bid this month,” he said. “The fence that surrounds the park is going out to bid, then we’re going to be building sidewalks, walkways, benches and trees. It’s something that’s really needed in Broome County. There’s not a lot of places where you can take your dog off the leash and have your dog run.”

The entrance to the park will be through Howell Drive off Upper Front Street.

Residents interested in donating to the project can keep an eye out for an announcement on how to get involved.

“We are exploring a way for people to be able to continue to donate to the park, whether it’s having a park bench named after somebody or maybe even a brick path in the ground with people’s names on it,” said Garnar. “We’re trying to find a way to accommodate people who want to own a piece of the dog park.”

Garnar said the dog park is one of several projects underway to renovate parks throughout Broome County.

