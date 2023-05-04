$7,500 check presented to United Way’s ‘Full Plate Project’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and members of eatBING presented a check for $7,500 to the United Way of Broome County’s Full Plate Project, which was this year’s charity partner of Binghamton Restuarant Week.

“The United Way of Broome County’s Full Plate Project is honored to be selected as a charity partner of Binghamton Restaurant Week,” said Executive Director Paula Perna. “With rising food costs and the recent reduction in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for New York State residents, this program is crucial, and all dollars raised for the Full Plate Project will go to hunger and food insecurity programs that serve Broome County residents.”

Binghamton Restaurant Week has brought in more than $3.5 million in sales since it was founded in September 2010. More than $150,000 has been donated to charity partners.

More than 15,000 meals were served during the period which ended on March 30.

