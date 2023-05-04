$7,500 check presented to United Way’s ‘Full Plate Project’

(United Way of Broome County)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and members of eatBING presented a check for $7,500 to the United Way of Broome County’s Full Plate Project, which was this year’s charity partner of Binghamton Restuarant Week.

“The United Way of Broome County’s Full Plate Project is honored to be selected as a charity partner of Binghamton Restaurant Week,” said Executive Director Paula Perna. “With rising food costs and the recent reduction in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for New York State residents, this program is crucial, and all dollars raised for the Full Plate Project will go to hunger and food insecurity programs that serve Broome County residents.”

Binghamton Restaurant Week has brought in more than $3.5 million in sales since it was founded in September 2010. More than $150,000 has been donated to charity partners.

More than 15,000 meals were served during the period which ended on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Two injured after motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Endicott
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Endicott K-Mart plaza to remain vacant after plans are dumped
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online

Latest News

Meals on Wheels was one of the recipients of the fundraised money.
Matthews Subaru donates $21,000 for local charities
Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident
More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Garage destroyed by fire in Westover area