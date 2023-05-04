Broome County accepting bids for naming rights on new softball facility

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced Thursday that they are accepting bids on naming rights for the county’s new softball facility.

The new facility is currently in the middle of a $4 million renovation, which will see the facility have four fields, all with turf and lights, a first in New York State.

The county hopes that the new facility will also bring in the New York State Softball Championship.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said this is an opportunity for whoever wins the naming rights to increase their exposure.

“You will have exposure to the hundreds of thousands of fans that will come here,” said Garnar. “Exposure to thousands of vehicles that drive up and down I-81, and the hundreds of vehicles that come down this road every day.”

Garnar also said that the company that wins the bid will be included in all promotional materials for the complex.

The hope is to have the facilities renovations completed by mid-July, with the first games being played in the fall.

For those interested in bidding on the naming rights, you’ll need to register with the Broome County Purchasing Department.

To place a request for a proposal and the bid, go to this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.