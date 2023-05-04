Broome County District Attorney candidate Paul Battisti alledges Mike Korchak has dismissed over 7,000 cases, Korchak responds

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney candidate Paul Battisti came together with other Republican leaders and members of local law enforcement Thursday morning, alleging current District Attorney Mike Korchak has failed to prosecute more than 7,000 cases during his time in office.

Battisti said the dismissal of this number of cases is a matter of public safety.

“Public safety will be my first priority as your next district attorney and the district attorney’s office will once again be the pinnacle of district attorney’s offices in New York State and no longer the laughing stock,” said Battisti. “We cannot be a great community until we are a safe community.”

According to Battisti, the dismissal rate is much higher than in other counties in New York. He said it is also higher than past Broome County District Attorney administrations.

“We are by far the highest as it relates to dismissal cases and the lowest as it relates to conviction rate,” said Battisti. “It’s gotta stop.”

Korchak’s office disputes these claims and said they sentence felons at double the state average.

Korchak said many of the dismissals are due to a practice coined dismissed in satisfaction.

“We have a case where someone is charged with 10 separate crimes. That individual is indicted on a 10 count indictment,” said Korchak. “He or she pleads guilty to one charge and goes to prison for 10 to 20 years and nine charges are dismissed.”

Korchak called the statistics Battisti presented misleading and said they do not tell the full story.

“We prosecute 1,500 felonies a year, but we only have two county court judges,” said Korchak. “Cases have to be resolved either through plea bargains or dismissal in satisfaction. These are the details that he doesn’t give you.”

Korchak and Battisti will face off in the Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney on June 27. They previously ran against each other for the position in 2019 with Battisti winning the Republican Primary, but Korchak winning the general election under the Libertarian ticket.

