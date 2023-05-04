Broome County Humane Society kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Now through May 13th, approved adopters will have the opportunity to adopt cats or dogs from the humane society for a reduced fee. Dogs are $50 and cats are $25 instead of the usual $150 for dogs and $95 for cats. That includes their vaccines, microchipped, they’re spayed, or neutered.

If you’re interested in adopting, download and fill out an application here. Applications typically take about three days to process and you will be notified once you are approved.

To be considered, you must include two references, a landlord reference if you rent, and any applicable vet references for animals you currently own or have owned in the last five years. Once approved, your application will remain valid for one year.

Animals cannot be held for more than 48 hours additionally if multiple animals are listed on an app, a primary animal must be chosen within 48 hours.

