Garage destroyed by fire in Westover area

Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in the Town of Union Thursday afternoon.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Johnson City Fire Department and Union Ambulance responded to the fire, which is at 25 Avon St. in the Westover area.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the WBNG building on Carpathian Hill. Neighbors told a 12 News crew at the scene that they heard a loud booming noise before seeing the fire.

The garage was completely destroyed.

Broome County dispatchers said there was no injuries reported at of 1:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updated information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Two injured after motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Endicott
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Endicott K-Mart plaza to remain vacant after plans are dumped
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online

Latest News

More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Mission 15: A story of love and service
Mission 15: A story of love and service
Candor Free Library currently has one kit available for loan.
Over at Candor Free Library, residents can rent out a digital hotspot kit
Broome County Humane Society kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event