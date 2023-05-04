Garage destroyed by fire in Westover area

UNION (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in the Town of Union Thursday afternoon.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Johnson City Fire Department and Union Ambulance responded to the fire, which is at 25 Avon St. in the Westover area.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the WBNG building on Carpathian Hill. Neighbors told a 12 News crew at the scene that they heard a loud booming noise before seeing the fire.

The garage was completely destroyed.

Broome County dispatchers said there was no injuries reported at of 1:10 p.m.

