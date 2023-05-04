Drier weather and more sun are closer to becoming reality!

Tonight: Showers fade. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 34-39

Friday: 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 52-57

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Some frosty spots possible. Low: 32-36

Forecast Discussion:

Showers fizzle tonight, very much like most nights this week. Lows drop into the upper 30s and mid 40s.

Some scattered showers are still possible Friday afternoon and early evening but some clearing should build in from the west later in the day. By Saturday the showers will be gone and we’ll see our first dry day in over a week. Highs Saturday climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday brings more clouds but warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s. Monday looks dry, too, with highs climbing into the low 70s.

A small chance of showers returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. By mid to late next week we’re still looking at a dry period with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.