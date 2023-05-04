Matthews Subaru donates $21,000 for local charities

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Matthews Subaru donated $21,000 to three local charities across Broome County.

The money was raised during the national Subaru “Share the Love” event. During the event, Subaru donated $250 for every car sold. Matthews contributed an additional $50.

When customers purchased a car, they had a choice of donating to one of four nationwide charities Subaru partnered with, or they could choose to donate to two local charities.

This year, the Broome County Humane Society and the YWCA were the recipients of the money. A portion of the money also went to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome County, of which the national Meals on Wheels is a recipient as well.

Matthews Auto Group’s Marketing Director Kathy Breno said everyone who works for Matthews looks forward to this event every year.

“Everyone is very pumped for what is going to happen today,” said Breno. “And all these organizations do so much good with the money that we’re giving them. It truly is one of our favorite fundraisers of the year, so we look forward to it.

This is the 10th year that Matthews Subaru participated in the event.

