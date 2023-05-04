Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- “When they say I’m a celebrity, I’m just plain Bill.,” said 99-year-old Air Force Veteran Bill Wall.

At just 16-years-old, he witnessed the start of World War 2.

At 27, the start of the Korean War.

Then, just five years later, at the age of 32, the beginning of the Vietnam War.

Despite years worth of dark times in combat, he answered the call to serve.

“Well, I got out in ‘45,” Wall said. “In ‘51 I got recalled for Korea, and when they decided that I could get out, I had 12 years in. So, I decided finish the other eight and in that time, I ended up not only in Korea, but Vietnam.”

Wall originally enlisted in the military in 1942. Congress had just lowered the draft and enlistment age from 21 to 18. Wall was 19.

“I had a hard time getting in because I worked for the railroad,” said Wall. “They didn’t want to release me because the railroads are vital to the war effort, but they finally did because I enlisted.”

From there, he found himself in England and in the Air Force. He was assigned a B-24 Liberator to bomb Nazi targets.

“The Germans were really good at locking us down and at that time, they figured partwise, after nine missions, you were dead,” Wall said.

During his time serving in the World War II, Wall completed 30 missions, an additional five missions for Eisenhower and was there for the Battle of the Bulge.

“I spent so much time with my crew as a family and I lost some really dear friends,” he said. “It kind of got to me, but I got through it.”

It’s a sacrifice he said he’d do once more.

“If I was able to, I definitely would do it again, but I don’t want anybody else to have to do it again,” said Wall. “Because war is not pleasant.”

Now, looking back on years worth of service and sacrifice, Wall’s trip to Washington means more than a walk down the black granite walkway of the Vietnam Wall, a reflection in the Pool of Remembrance at the Korean War Memorial, a photo-op under the arches of the World War II Memorial and even taking part in a wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I felt they were giving me an honor that maybe I shouldn’t get,” Wall said. “All those poor devils that have their names on the stones, they’re the ones that really should have it because they’re the real heros.”

